Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 160.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

BXP opened at $112.77 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.41.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

