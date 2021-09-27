Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
Boston Properties has raised its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 160.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.
BXP opened at $112.77 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.41.
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
