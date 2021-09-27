SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.08 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $379.21 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00128456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00044022 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

