Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce earnings per share of $4.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the lowest is $4.16. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $4.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $12.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $14.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.53. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $217.99 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

