Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $127.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

