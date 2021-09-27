Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 934 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $629.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.02 and a 200-day moving average of $510.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

