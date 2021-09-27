Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 19,529 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,590,000 after buying an additional 239,501 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after buying an additional 772,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,593,000 after buying an additional 1,000,598 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS opened at $61.81 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.60.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

