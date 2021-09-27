Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $518,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

IPG opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

