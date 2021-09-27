Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BOK Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $420,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $340,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $4,196,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in BOK Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.