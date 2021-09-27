Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $523,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $9,341,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

MAN stock opened at $109.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

