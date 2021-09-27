Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $545,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Shares of HRC opened at $150.00 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

