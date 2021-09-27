25,084 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Albemarle by 175.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 564,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $226.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.78. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

