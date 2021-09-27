Xponance Inc. Acquires 8,517 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $151.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

