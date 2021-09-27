Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.50 Million in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 360,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,527,000 after purchasing an additional 638,190 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Sabre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,869,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sabre by 15,264.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

