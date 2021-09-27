Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Holdings Increased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 323.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. TheStreet downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.