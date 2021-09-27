Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 28.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 374.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 140,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $100,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.54 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

