Ergoteles LLC Takes $5.49 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

NYSE RNR opened at $140.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.68. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.