Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 271,143 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 271,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $37,534,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $32,134,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $28,364,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $25,561,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $29,151,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

