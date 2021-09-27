23,406 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 141.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLT opened at $267.11 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

