Korea Investment CORP Has $11.02 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 331.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 535.2% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 391.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 512,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after buying an additional 408,334 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.