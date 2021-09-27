BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

BPMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

