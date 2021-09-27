Berenberg Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCELF opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. PowerCell Sweden AB has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $70.00.
About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.