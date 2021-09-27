Berenberg Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCELF opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. PowerCell Sweden AB has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB engages in the development and production of power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. Its products include fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems. The firm also provides engineering advice from its fuel cell specialists. The company was founded by Per Ekdunge in 2008 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

