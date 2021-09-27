Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

