Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 89,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $866.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

