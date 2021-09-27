Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.47% of Newmark Group worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

