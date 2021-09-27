Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.35% of Trinseo worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 9.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Trinseo stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

