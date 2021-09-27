Quilter Plc Purchases 10,699 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCTX. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

