Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SI. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of SI opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

