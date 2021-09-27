Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

OR opened at $11.30 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OR. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

