Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Benchmark

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,085,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,881,000 after purchasing an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,166,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

