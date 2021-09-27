ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Raised to $122.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. ASGN has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 153.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

