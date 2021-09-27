BRP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

BRP has decreased its dividend by 54.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BRP has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BRP to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $97.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

