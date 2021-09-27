HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.76.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.33 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $115.74 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $130,407,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after buying an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

