Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,916 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.39% of Quotient worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTNT opened at $2.58 on Monday. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a market cap of $262.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 246.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

