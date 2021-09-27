Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 37,357 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Cincinnati Financial worth $133,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

