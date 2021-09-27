Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $37.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

