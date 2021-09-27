CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,418 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CDW were worth $44,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after purchasing an additional 333,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,156,000 after buying an additional 251,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $193.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $109.67 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

