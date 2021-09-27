Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 657 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 712.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.66. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

