Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 197.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.43% of Bandwidth worth $49,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $98.70 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.