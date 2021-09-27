Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $24.85 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

