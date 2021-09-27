Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $261.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.03 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.06.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.