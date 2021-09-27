Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 15,166 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $26,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $457.11 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

