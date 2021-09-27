Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5,556.00

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,556 ($72.59) and last traded at GBX 5,556 ($72.59), with a volume of 81476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,640 ($73.69).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,424.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,686.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

