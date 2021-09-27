Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

