Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0334 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Swarm City has a market cap of $285,135.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00128301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00044029 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

