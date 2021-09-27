Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $28.10 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

