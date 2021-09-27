Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.24 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

