Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 144,846 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 92,535 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 33,686 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.