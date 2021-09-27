Chromia Price Reaches $0.27 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $117.16 million and $37.62 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00055634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00128301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00044029 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.