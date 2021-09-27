PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:PD opened at $46.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,443 shares of company stock worth $9,919,703 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after buying an additional 834,775 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

