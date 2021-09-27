Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $34.05 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,113,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,054,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $1,042,579.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,083 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,950. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.